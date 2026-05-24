Rockies lefty Jose Quintana leaves in 2nd inning against Diamondbacks with left elbow discomfort

PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Jose Quintana left his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning Sunday…

PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Jose Quintana left his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning Sunday with left elbow discomfort.

Quintana was removed from the game after giving up Ketel Marte’s two-run ground-rule double with one out in the second inning. Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer was joined by Colorado’s trainer during a brief visit to the mound after Marte’s hit before Quintana left with what the team said was left elbow discomfort.

Quintana allowed six runs on six hits before being pulled. The 37-year-old entered the game 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA in his first season with the Rockies.

Quintana had lasted at least five innings his previous six starts.

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