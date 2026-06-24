Switzerland wraps up first place in Group B at the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rubén Vargas and Johan Manzambi both scored to give Switzerland a 2-1 victory over Canada…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rubén Vargas and Johan Manzambi both scored to give Switzerland a 2-1 victory over Canada on Wednesday at the World Cup as both teams advanced to the knockout round.

Promise David scored a late goal for Canada, which took second place in Group B behind the Swiss and earned a spot in the knockout round for the first time in its history.

Switzerland will face a third-place finisher on July 2 in Vancouver in the round of 32. Canada needed a win or a draw to finish at the top of the group and stay on home soil, but instead will travel to Inglewood, California, for its next game on Sunday against the second-place finisher in Group B.

After a scoreless first half, Vargas put the Swiss ahead early in the second. Manzambi, who started after coming off the bench and scoring two goals in a 4-1 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday, added a goal in the 57th.

Canada pulled a goal back in the 76th. David’s volley came on his first touch of the game about a minute after coming on as a substitute.

Bosnia beat Qatar 3-1 in the other Group B match and could still advance as a third-place team. Qatar has been eliminated.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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