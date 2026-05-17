Rockies and Diamondbacks meet to determine series winner

Arizona Diamondbacks (21-23, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-28, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday, 3:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (21-23, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-28, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka (5-2, 3.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (2-5, 6.55 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -156, Rockies +129; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado has a 9-12 record in home games and an 18-28 record overall. The Rockies have hit 44 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Arizona has gone 9-14 on the road and 21-23 overall. The Diamondbacks have an 11-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has eight doubles and 11 home runs for the Rockies. T.J. Rumfield is 11 for 37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has seven doubles and six home runs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 10 for 34 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .201 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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