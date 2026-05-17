Phillies bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies (23-23, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Philadelphia Phillies (23-23, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-0, 2.55 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (6-2, 1.98 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -140, Phillies +118; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 13-12 in home games and 24-22 overall. The Pirates rank eighth in the NL with 49 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Philadelphia is 11-11 on the road and 23-23 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Hearn has six doubles, seven home runs and 29 RBIs for the Pirates. Brandon Lowe is 10 for 39 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 29 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and 20 home runs). Bryce Harper is 12 for 37 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ryan O’Hearn: day-to-day (quadricep), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection), Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (illness), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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