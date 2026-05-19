Reds take on the Phillies looking to stop road skid

Cincinnati Reds (24-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (25-23, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40…

Cincinnati Reds (24-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (25-23, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Burns (5-1, 1.87 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (3-3, 5.07 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -141, Reds +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will aim to break their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 13-12 at home and 25-23 overall. The Phillies have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .395.

Cincinnati has a 24-24 record overall and an 11-13 record in road games. Reds hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has nine doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 15 for 37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 RBIs while hitting .297 for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 13 for 41 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .246 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Reds: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (illness), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Reds: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.