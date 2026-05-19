Diamondbacks try to keep home win streak going, host the Giants

San Francisco Giants (20-28, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-23, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday,…

San Francisco Giants (20-28, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-23, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (5-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -126, Giants +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks, on a three-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

Arizona has a 23-23 record overall and a 13-9 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 12-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 20-28 record overall and a 10-16 record in road games. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ildemaro Vargas has eight doubles, two triples and seven home runs while hitting .335 for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 12 for 34 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Casey Schmitt has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 RBIs for the Giants. Harrison Bader is 7 for 24 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Giants: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: day-to-day (back), Robbie Ray: day-to-day (leg), Willy Adames: day-to-day (hand), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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