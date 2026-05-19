Pirates aim to break slide in matchup with the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-23, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-19, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-23, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-19, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-2, 3.59 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -110, Cardinals -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals after losing three straight games.

St. Louis is 27-19 overall and 12-11 in home games. The Cardinals have a 20-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 24-23 overall and 11-10 in road games. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .248, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker has 10 doubles and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 12 for 39 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Lowe has 12 home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBIs while hitting .247 for the Pirates. Spencer Horwitz is 12 for 33 with four doubles, a triple and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .246 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Pirates: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Masyn Winn: day-to-day (calf), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

Pirates: Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (illness), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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