Cubs aim to stop 3-game skid, play the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (27-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-19, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (27-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-19, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (3-2, 2.12 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Cubs: Ben Brown (1-1, 1.60 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -117, Cubs -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers after losing three in a row.

Chicago has gone 18-6 at home and 29-19 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Milwaukee is 27-18 overall and 12-9 in road games. The Brewers have gone 18-6 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 17 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Michael Conforto is 9 for 27 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jake Bauers has a .288 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 10 doubles and seven home runs. Jackson Chourio is 11 for 45 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .196 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .257 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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