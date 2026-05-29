Reds host the Braves in first of 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (38-19, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-26, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (38-19, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-26, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (3-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Reds: Chris Paddack (0-6, 6.86 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -152, Reds +126; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Cincinnati is 29-26 overall and 14-12 at home. The Reds have a 12-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta has a 38-19 record overall and a 21-9 record on the road. The Braves are first in the NL with 77 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .279 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 37 RBIs. Blake Dunn is 14 for 41 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 18 doubles and 15 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 14 for 43 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (finger), Drake Baldwin: 10-Day IL (oblique), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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