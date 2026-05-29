Lopez leads Marlins against the Mets after 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (26-31, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (23-33, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (26-31, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (23-33, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (5-0, 2.52 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Mets: Freddy Peralta (3-4, 3.52 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -125, Marlins +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets after Otto Lopez had four hits on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

New York is 12-15 at home and 23-33 overall. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.92.

Miami is 26-31 overall and 8-16 on the road. The Marlins have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .245.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Benge has seven doubles, three home runs and 20 RBIs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 14 for 36 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

Liam Hicks is third on the Marlins with 15 extra base hits (four doubles and 11 home runs). Xavier Edwards is 12 for 39 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.99 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Mets: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Eury Perez: day-to-day (hamstring), Leo Jimenez: 7-Day IL (concussion), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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