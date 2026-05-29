Giants look to stop 3-game road skid, play the Rockies

San Francisco Giants (22-34, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-37, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday,…

San Francisco Giants (22-34, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-37, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0); Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (2-7, 7.21 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -168, Rockies +140; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to end a three-game road slide when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 20-37 overall and 10-15 at home. The Rockies have an 11-27 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

San Francisco is 22-34 overall and 10-18 in road games. The Giants are 13-23 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 20 RBIs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 9 for 35 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 RBIs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 12 for 42 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .206 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Giants: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Jung Hoo Lee: 10-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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