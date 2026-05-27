Reds bring 3-game win streak into game against the Mets

Cincinnati Reds (29-25, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (22-33, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Cincinnati Reds (29-25, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (22-33, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (4-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Mets: Huascar Brazoban (3-1, 1.73 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -120, Reds +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the New York Mets.

New York has an 11-15 record at home and a 22-33 record overall. The Mets have gone 6-10 in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati is 15-13 on the road and 29-25 overall. The Reds have a 12-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Benge has seven doubles, three home runs and 18 RBIs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 13 for 36 with six home runs over the last 10 games.

Sal Stewart has nine doubles and 12 home runs for the Reds. Blake Dunn is 11 for 38 with a double and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Reds: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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