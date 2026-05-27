Cubs take road skid into matchup with the Pirates

Chicago Cubs (29-26, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-26, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40…

Chicago Cubs (29-26, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-26, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-4, 5.20 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Pirates: Bubba Chandler (1-6, 4.79 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to end a four-game road slide when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 15-13 record in home games and a 29-26 record overall. The Pirates have gone 21-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago is 29-26 overall and 11-15 in road games. The Cubs have hit 61 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe has 12 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 10 for 37 with five doubles and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has four home runs, 25 walks and 31 RBIs while hitting .252 for the Cubs. Alex Bregman is 12 for 40 with two doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs: 0-10, .185 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (illness), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cubs: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.