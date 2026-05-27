Padres enter matchup with the Phillies on losing streak

Philadelphia Phillies (28-27, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (31-23, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Philadelphia Phillies (28-27, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (31-23, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (5-2, 1.62 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (3-2, 5.05 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -110, Phillies -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres look to break their three-game losing streak when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

San Diego is 31-23 overall and 16-15 in home games. The Padres have an 18-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 28-27 record overall and a 14-11 record on the road. The Phillies are 18-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .255 batting average, and has six doubles, a triple, 24 walks and 16 RBIs. Gavin Sheets is 11 for 31 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies with a .326 batting average, and has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs, nine walks and 24 RBIs. Alec Bohm is 10 for 36 with two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .195 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 6-4, .190 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (finger), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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