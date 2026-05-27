Red Sox snap 5-game losing streak, beat Braves 8-0 behind Early’s pitching effort

BOSTON (AP) — Connelly Early struck out seven in seven innings, Jarren Duran homered, and the Boston Red Sox beat…

BOSTON (AP) — Connelly Early struck out seven in seven innings, Jarren Duran homered, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 8-0 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Early (5-2) allowed four hits and walked three. Ryan Watson gave up one hit over the final two innings.

The Red Sox scored six runs in the fourth inning. Masataka Yoshida scored on a throwing error, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit an RBI single, while Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu hit two-run singles.

Marcelo Mayer plated a run with a single in the seventh before Duran capped the night with his eighth home run of the year — a 400-foot shot to right field.

Duran finished 4 for 5 at the plate, and Rafaela went 3 of 5 with two RBIs and a run.

Bryce Elder (4-3) allowed six runs on nine hits while striking out one in 3 1/3 innings. Carlos Carrasco earned his 1,700th career strikeout in the seventh inning while throwing four innings and giving up two runs.

Jorge Mateo had two of Atlanta’s five hits.

Up next

LHP Chris Sale (7-3, 1.89 ERA) takes the mound for Atlanta while LHP Payton Tolle (2-2, 2.45) gets the start for Boston in a series finale on Thursday.

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