All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 18 .654 — New York 33 22 .600…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 18 .654 — New York 33 22 .600 2½ Toronto 26 29 .473 9½ Baltimore 25 30 .455 10½ Boston 22 31 .415 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 32 25 .561 — Chicago 27 27 .500 3½ Minnesota 27 28 .491 4 Kansas City 22 33 .400 9 Detroit 21 34 .382 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 27 28 .491 — Seattle 27 29 .482 ½ Texas 25 29 .463 1½ Houston 24 32 .429 3½ Los Angeles 21 34 .382 6

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 37 18 .673 — Washington 29 27 .518 8½ Philadelphia 28 27 .509 9 Miami 26 30 .464 11½ New York 22 33 .400 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 32 20 .615 — St. Louis 29 24 .547 3½ Cincinnati 29 25 .537 4 Chicago 29 26 .527 4½ Pittsburgh 29 26 .527 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 35 20 .636 — San Diego 31 23 .574 3½ Arizona 30 24 .556 4½ San Francisco 22 33 .400 13 Colorado 20 36 .357 15½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Cleveland 3

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1

Atlanta 7, Boston 6

L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 6

Toronto 8, Miami 1

Texas 10, Houston 7

N.Y. Yankees 15, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Seattle 4, Athletics 1

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 1-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-6), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 7-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 7-3) at Boston (Tolle 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Corbin 2-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 6-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Cleveland 3

Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 7, Boston 6

Toronto 8, Miami 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3

Arizona 7, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Sale 7-3) at Boston (Tolle 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-4), 6:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:15 p.m.

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