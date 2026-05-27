All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|New York
|33
|22
|.600
|2½
|Toronto
|26
|29
|.473
|9½
|Baltimore
|25
|30
|.455
|10½
|Boston
|22
|31
|.415
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|Chicago
|27
|27
|.500
|3½
|Minnesota
|27
|28
|.491
|4
|Kansas City
|22
|33
|.400
|9
|Detroit
|21
|34
|.382
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|27
|28
|.491
|—
|Seattle
|27
|29
|.482
|½
|Texas
|25
|29
|.463
|1½
|Houston
|24
|32
|.429
|3½
|Los Angeles
|21
|34
|.382
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|37
|18
|.673
|—
|Washington
|29
|27
|.518
|8½
|Philadelphia
|28
|27
|.509
|9
|Miami
|26
|30
|.464
|11½
|New York
|22
|33
|.400
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|St. Louis
|29
|24
|.547
|3½
|Cincinnati
|29
|25
|.537
|4
|Chicago
|29
|26
|.527
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|29
|26
|.527
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|35
|20
|.636
|—
|San Diego
|31
|23
|.574
|3½
|Arizona
|30
|24
|.556
|4½
|San Francisco
|22
|33
|.400
|13
|Colorado
|20
|36
|.357
|15½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Cleveland 3
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1
Atlanta 7, Boston 6
L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 6
Toronto 8, Miami 1
Texas 10, Houston 7
N.Y. Yankees 15, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings
Seattle 4, Athletics 1
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 1-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-6), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 7-1), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 7-3) at Boston (Tolle 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Corbin 2-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 6-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Cleveland 3
Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 7, Boston 6
Toronto 8, Miami 1
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3
Arizona 7, San Francisco 5
L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Sale 7-3) at Boston (Tolle 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-4), 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.