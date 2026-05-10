Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras leaves game with bruised hand after getting hit by pitch

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras left Sunday’s game against the Rays at the end of the…

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras left Sunday’s game against the Rays at the end of the first inning with a bruised right hand after he was hit by a fastball from Tampa Bay’s Nick Martinez.

Contreras shook his hand in pain and stopped halfway between the plate and first. Boston’s interim manager Chad Tracy and a trainer came out to check on him.

“The quick scans that we do here came back negative, which is good,” Tracy said after a 4-1 loss to the Rays. “Sore. That’s all we know at this point. … We’ll kind of re-evaluate him (Monday) and the next day and see how he feels.”

Contreras stayed in the game while the Red Sox finished their at-bats, but Andruw Monasterio came out to play first at the top of the second.

Contreras is among the majors’ leaders in getting hit by a pitch. It was his eighth time this season.

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