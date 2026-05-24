Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet set to throw batting practice off Fenway Park mound Tuesday

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox ace left-hander Garrett Crochet is set to throw batting practice off the Fenway Park mound…

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox ace left-hander Garrett Crochet is set to throw batting practice off the Fenway Park mound on Tuesday as he returns from inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Crochet was 3-3 with a 6.30 ERA when he went on the injured list on April 29. He had a bullpen session before Saturday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins, his fourth side session.

“I think right now we’re on track for a live BP on Tuesday,” interim manager Chad Tracy said before Boston faced Minnesota Sunday.

After his bullpen Saturday, Crochet seemed encouraged.

“Feeling good, feeling confident in the throw,” he said. “Mechanics are in a good spot. That’s kind of the sucky part of all this, is that’s all I have to focus on right now.”

He had the worst start of his career on April 13, when he gave up 11 runs and got only five outs in a loss against the Twins.

Last year he went 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA in his first season with the Red Sox, who signed him to a $170 million, six-year contract that started this year.

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