PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Cavs-Knicks, NBA Playoffs, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the action for the upcoming playoff matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks can unlock a guaranteed welcome offer using PrizePicks promo code WTOP. By creating an account and placing just a $5 lineup entry on the game, first-time players automatically receive $50 in lineups. Click here to start signing up.

This exclusive sign-up offer is available strictly for new users, providing a straightforward way to boost your bankroll ahead of this highly anticipated Eastern Conference clash. New daily fantasy players on PrizePicks will have plenty of different ways to get in on the action.

PrizePicks Promo Code for NBA

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in lineups Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Last Verified On May 19, 2026

The latest PrizePicks welcome offer gives daily fantasy sports fans a fantastic opportunity to build their entry portfolios while navigating the postseason showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. By utilizing the promo code WTOP, users simply sign up and play $5 on any lineup to receive a guaranteed $50 in lineups. The offer is credited regardless of whether your initial entry wins or loses, making it a stress-free entry point into NBA playoff markets.

Please note that this promotion is eligible strictly for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the offer, individuals must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks DFS Preview

When building a PrizePicks lineup for Game 1, the battle on the glass will be a primary factor in how these projections unfold. The New York Knicks enter the series as an elite, physical rebounding unit. Because New York secures available boards with overwhelming volume and efficiency, Karl-Anthony Towns (11.5 rebounds) and Josh Hart (8.5 rebounds) are strong candidates to stay highly active and push toward the over on their rebounding totals.

Conversely, the Cleveland Cavaliers will rely heavily on their interior duo to counter this pressure. Big men Jarrett Allen (7.5 rebounds) and Evan Mobley (8.5 rebounds) face a massive challenge against the Knicks’ aggressive frontcourt. If Cleveland struggles to keep New York off the glass, taking the under on the Cavaliers’ rebounding projections could be a strategic move for your entry.

How to Redeem PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your offer ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals is quick and straightforward. Follow these structured steps to unlock your offer:

Enter the Promo Code: You must enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the sign-up offer. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit an Entry: Place a $5 lineup entry on the Cavaliers vs. Knicks game—or any other available market.

The best part of this promotion is that the $50 in lineups is fully guaranteed. This means the outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on whether you receive the offer..