Portland visits Indiana following Clark’s 21-point game

Portland Fire (2-2) at Indiana Fever (2-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts…

Portland Fire (2-2) at Indiana Fever (2-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Portland Fire after Caitlin Clark scored 21 points in the Indiana Fever’s 89-78 win over the Seattle Storm.

Indiana went 13-9 at home a season ago while going 24-20 overall. The Fever averaged 20.6 assists per game on 31.4 made field goals last season.

Portland takes the court for the fifth game in franchise history. The Fire beat the Connecticut Sun 83-82 in their last game.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Fire: Teja Oblak: out (quadriceps).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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