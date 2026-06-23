Live Radio
Home » Sports » Portugal's Ronaldo and England's…

Portugal’s Ronaldo and England’s Kane are Day 13 focus of World Cup, and other highlights in photos

The Associated Press

June 23, 2026, 1:55 PM

Ronaldo made history by scoring in his sixth consecutive World Cup early in Portugal’s game Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday. Harry Kane gets a chance to add to his 10 World Cup goals on Day 13 of the tournament when England faces Ghana in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Panama faces Croatia in Toronto in a match neither team can afford to lose, and Colombia will try to clinch a spot in the knockout stage when it plays Congo in Guadalajara.

____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up