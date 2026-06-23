Portugal’s Ronaldo and England’s Kane are Day 13 focus of World Cup, and other highlights in photos

Ronaldo made history by scoring in his sixth consecutive World Cup early in Portugal’s game Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday. Harry Kane gets a chance to add to his 10 World Cup goals on Day 13 of the tournament when England faces Ghana in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Panama faces Croatia in Toronto in a match neither team can afford to lose, and Colombia will try to clinch a spot in the knockout stage when it plays Congo in Guadalajara.
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