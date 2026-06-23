MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -125 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +103 at LA ANGELS -125 Baltimore…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-125
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+103
|at LA ANGELS
|-125
|Baltimore
|+103
|at DETROIT
|-145
|N.Y Yankees
|+120
|at TAMPA BAY
|-148
|Kansas City
|+122
|at TORONTO
|-156
|Houston
|+127
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-134
|at WASHINGTON
|+110
|Milwaukee
|-145
|at CINCINNATI
|+119
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-129
|at SAN DIEGO
|+105
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-126
|at MIAMI
|+108
|Boston
|-167
|at COLORADO
|+136
|Seattle
|-117
|at PITTSBURGH
|-104
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|Athletics
|-131
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+107
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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