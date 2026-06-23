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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 23, 2026, 4:56 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -125 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +103
at LA ANGELS -125 Baltimore +103
at DETROIT -145 N.Y Yankees +120
at TAMPA BAY -148 Kansas City +122
at TORONTO -156 Houston +127

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
Philadelphia -134 at WASHINGTON +110
Milwaukee -145 at CINCINNATI +119
at N.Y METS OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
at ST. LOUIS OFF Arizona OFF
Atlanta -129 at SAN DIEGO +105

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -126 at MIAMI +108
Boston -167 at COLORADO +136
Seattle -117 at PITTSBURGH -104
at MINNESOTA OFF LA Dodgers OFF
Athletics -131 at SAN FRANCISCO +107

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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