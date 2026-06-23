MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -125 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +103 at LA ANGELS -125 Baltimore…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -125 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +103 at LA ANGELS -125 Baltimore +103 at DETROIT -145 N.Y Yankees +120 at TAMPA BAY -148 Kansas City +122 at TORONTO -156 Houston +127

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS OFF Chicago Cubs OFF Philadelphia -134 at WASHINGTON +110 Milwaukee -145 at CINCINNATI +119 at N.Y METS OFF Chicago Cubs OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Arizona OFF Atlanta -129 at SAN DIEGO +105

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -126 at MIAMI +108 Boston -167 at COLORADO +136 Seattle -117 at PITTSBURGH -104 at MINNESOTA OFF LA Dodgers OFF Athletics -131 at SAN FRANCISCO +107

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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