Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Cavs vs. Pistons, MLB, NHL Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the most recent Polymarket promo code WTOP offer gives you a quick route to $20 in bonuses in time for Game 5 of Cavaliers vs. Pistons and more. Click here to register.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Here’s what to know about the Polymarket promo code for May 13, 2026:

By signing up and applying the Polymarket promo code WTOP, you can claim a $20 sign-up bonus to utilize on this pivotal NBA postseason matchup and more.



To qualify for this introductory offer, you must be creating an account for the first time.

The $20 bonus will be unlocked immediately after the user has made an initial deposit of at least $20.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers, and all participants must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to claim the reward.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo Today on Cavaliers vs Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers: 39%

Detroit Pistons: 61%

By utilizing your $20 Polymarket sign-up bonus, you can trade on the outright winner of Game 5. If you back the home favorite, the Detroit Pistons, a successful $20 prediction would yield a small profit. Conversely, if you prefer the underdog, trading your $20 on the Cleveland Cavaliers would return a large profit if they pull off the road upset.

When evaluating which team presents the better outright value, a statistical breakdown highlights a distinct edge for the home side. Detroit holds a Net Rating of 8.4 from the regular season and a postseason Total Rebound Percentage of 53.1%. Meanwhile, Cleveland trails in both categories, possessing a Net Rating of 4.1 and a Total Rebound Percentage of 50.7%. These metrics suggest the Pistons have been consistently more efficient on both ends of the floor and stronger on the glass—a critical advantage that often dictates possession and controls the pace in a physical postseason battle.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your sign-up bonus ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons game is a logical, step-by-step process. To ensure you successfully receive your $20 introductory offer, follow these instructions:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here by providing standard personal information to set up your profile. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to securely verify your account. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP when prompted. Fund Your Account: Complete the activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial $20 deposit is processed, your bonus will be activated, unlocking your additional funds just in time to predict the outcome of tonight’s NBA postseason action.