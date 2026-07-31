Vozinha wins special jersey approval in Chile as Colo-Colo arrival remains uncertain

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Vozinha, the breakout Cape Verde goalkeeper who rose to global fame during the World Cup, will…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Vozinha, the breakout Cape Verde goalkeeper who rose to global fame during the World Cup, will be allowed to display his nickname on his jersey when he joins Chilean football.

The exception was unanimously approved on Friday by the ANFP, which organizes Chile’s Primera Division.

The decision required amending league regulations, which previously mandated that players wear only their surnames on their jerseys. Top executives across Chilean clubs backed the request on behalf of the player, whose full name is Josimar José Évora Dias.

However, questions continue to mount over the goalkeeper’s actual arrival. Announced a week ago as a marquee signing for Colo-Colo — Chile’s most decorated club — the 40-year-old Vozinha was initially scheduled to land in Santiago on Tuesday. After visa issues delayed his travel to Thursday, he ultimately failed to board his flight, raising alarms among the club and its fanbase.

Amid growing concern, Colo-Colo director Jaime Pizarro insisted the deal was still on.

“We have been in contact with his agent as recently as a few minutes ago,” Pizarro told reporters late Thursday, explaining that Vozinha requested an extension to “resolve some personal matters” that he did not elaborate on.

During the ANFP meeting, Colo-Colo president Aníbal Mosa reportedly acknowledged the contract has not yet been signed. According to details leaked to local media, being allowed to use his nickname on his shirt was one of Vozinha’s conditions for accepting the deal.

Colo-Colo coach Fernando Ortiz backed Pizarro on Friday, confirming he spoke directly with the goalkeeper while remaining cautious about the transfer.

“We spoke, and I could tell he was happy and pleased,” Ortiz said during a press conference. “Although he isn’t very expressive by nature, he is excited about the prospect of coming here —though he obviously has personal matters to take care of. The excitement surrounding a figure like him entering our league is understandable. Let’s hope he resolves his situation soon so we can count on him.”

Despite being active on social media, Vozinha has not yet publicly commented on the potential move to Chile. Coach Ortiz, however, remained unfazed: “Things are being done the right way,” he emphasized.

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