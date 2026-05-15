Polymarket Promo Code: Get Upgraded $50 Bonus for Pistons-Cavaliers Game 6

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The NBA playoffs are heating up, and there’s nothing quite like a nice payday to make the postseason action even more thrilling. Ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena, I’ve got exactly what we need to get an edge. New Polymarket customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer using our Polymarket promo code WTOP.







Claiming this promotion is incredibly easy: you get a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your account is funded, we can use this bonus cash immediately to trade on the outcome of today’s matchups, as well as any other NBA game happening this week during this round of the playoffs.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Key Info

Let’s talk strategy. New Polymarket customers can claim an exciting $50 sign-up bonus to use on tonight’s NBA postseason clash between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To unlock this welcome offer, simply register for a new account and make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $20. Once your account is successfully funded, the $50 bonus will be credited and ready for you to trade on the outcome of the Pistons-Cavaliers matchup.

Remember, we are in this together, and I want to make sure you qualify without a hitch. This promotion is strictly reserved for first-time users. You must be a new Polymarket customer, 18 years of age or older, and physically located in an eligible state where the platform operates. After meeting these requirements and completing your $50 deposit, your bonus funds will be fully accessible to execute your NBA playoff predictions.

How to Activate Your Polymarket Welcome Offer

Securing your sign-up bonus before the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers tip off at 07:00 PM EDT on Amazon Prime Video is a straightforward process. I always like to lock these in early so we can focus on the game. Just follow the steps below to claim your reward ahead of tonight’s postseason action at Rocket Arena.

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket app. Register Your Account: Open the app and elect to create a new account. You will be prompted to register using standard personal information (such as your name, email, and address). Enter the Promo Code: During the registration steps, ensure you enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Verify Your Identity: To maintain platform security and confirm your eligibility, you will need to provide valid proof of identification. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, navigate to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $20.

As soon as your initial $50 deposit successfully clears, the offer will activate, and you will be credited with your $20 bonus. You can then immediately use these funds to trade on the Cavaliers, the Pistons, or any other NBA playoff market. Let’s grab that payout!