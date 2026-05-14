Pirates and Rockies meet in series rubber match

Colorado Rockies (17-26, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35…

Colorado Rockies (17-26, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Dollander (3-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Pirates: Mason Montgomery (1-0, 2.87 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -179, Rockies +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Pittsburgh has a 23-20 record overall and a 12-10 record in home games. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Colorado has a 9-15 record in road games and a 17-26 record overall. The Rockies have a 10-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 29 RBIs while hitting .262 for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 12 for 39 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Mickey Moniak has 12 home runs, eight walks and 26 RBIs while hitting .315 for the Rockies. T.J. Rumfield is 13 for 41 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rockies: 3-7, .234 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection), Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (illness), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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