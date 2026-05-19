Marlins try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (32-16, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (22-26, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday, 4:10…

Atlanta Braves (32-16, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (22-26, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Martin Perez (2-2, 2.25 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-1, 33.75 ERA, 6.75 WHIP, three strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they play the Atlanta Braves.

Miami has gone 15-12 at home and 22-26 overall. The Marlins have a 13-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has a 16-8 record on the road and a 32-16 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .439 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has eight doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 RBIs for the Marlins. Jakob Marsee is 12 for 30 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Drake Baldwin has a .303 batting average to lead the Braves, and has six doubles and 13 home runs. Michael Harris II is 10 for 38 with a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Robby Snelling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dylan Dodd: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (finger), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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