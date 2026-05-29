Phillies place starting pitcher Aaron Nola on the paternity list, recall Nolan Hoffman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola was placed on the paternity list Friday, ahead of the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola was placed on the paternity list Friday, ahead of the team’s three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nola (3-4, 5.72 ERA) wasn’t scheduled to pitch this weekend. The 32-year-old right-hander will have an extra day after the Dodgers series because the Phillies don’t play until Tuesday, when they host the San Diego Padres, a team they just swept on the road.

The team recalled right-hander Nolan Hoffman from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, along with outfielder Steward Berroa. Utility man Otto Kemp was optioned to Lehigh Valley.

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