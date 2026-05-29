Giants reassign 3B coach Borg, name Wotus interim coach

DENVER (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have reassigned third base coach Hector Borg to a new role within their…

DENVER (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have reassigned third base coach Hector Borg to a new role within their player development staff, the team announced Friday.

Ron Wotus, a special assistant to baseball operations with San Francisco, will serve as the third base coach on an interim basis.

Borg, 41, who was named third base coach before the season, was replaced after a series of questionable in-game decisions, the latest coming in a 3-2 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday when Willy Adames was thrown out at home trying to score on a single to center by Luis Arraez in the eighth inning.

Borg waved home Adames, who was rounding third base when outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt fielded the ball. Waldschmidt threw to shortstop Jose Fernandez, whose relay throw to the plate easily beat Adames.

“One of the hardest working guys we have around, certainly one of the most personable and just high character guys,” manager Tony Vitello said of Borg.

Wotus, 65, began his coaching career with the Giants in the minor leagues in 1991 and moved to the majors as the team’s third base coach in 1998. He later served as San Francisco’s bench coach from 1999-2017 and was with the team through 2021.

Vitello said the team is hoping to move quickly to name a permanent replacement.

“To wait until the season is over is way, way, way far away, so at the very least a lot closer to now than then,” Vitello said.

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