MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -121 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102 at TEXAS -129 Kansas City…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-121
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+102
|at TEXAS
|-129
|Kansas City
|+108
|Toronto
|-128
|at BALTIMORE
|+108
|at CLEVELAND
|-139
|Boston
|+118
|at TAMPA BAY
|-165
|LA Angels
|+139
|N.Y Yankees
|-156
|at ATHLETICS
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|-140
|Miami
|+119
|Chicago Cubs
|-129
|at ST. LOUIS
|+108
|Atlanta
|-139
|at CINCINNATI
|+117
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-140
|Minnesota
|+119
|Milwaukee
|-113
|at HOUSTON
|-106
|at SEATTLE
|-161
|Arizona
|+135
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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