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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 29, 2026, 4:41 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -121 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102
at TEXAS -129 Kansas City +108
Toronto -128 at BALTIMORE +108
at CLEVELAND -139 Boston +118
at TAMPA BAY -165 LA Angels +139
N.Y Yankees -156 at ATHLETICS +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF San Diego OFF
at N.Y METS -140 Miami +119
Chicago Cubs -129 at ST. LOUIS +108
Atlanta -139 at CINCINNATI +117
at COLORADO OFF San Francisco OFF
at LA DODGERS OFF Philadelphia OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -140 Minnesota +119
Milwaukee -113 at HOUSTON -106
at SEATTLE -161 Arizona +135

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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