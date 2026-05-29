MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -121 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102 at TEXAS -129 Kansas City…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -121 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102 at TEXAS -129 Kansas City +108 Toronto -128 at BALTIMORE +108 at CLEVELAND -139 Boston +118 at TAMPA BAY -165 LA Angels +139 N.Y Yankees -156 at ATHLETICS +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON OFF San Diego OFF at N.Y METS -140 Miami +119 Chicago Cubs -129 at ST. LOUIS +108 Atlanta -139 at CINCINNATI +117 at COLORADO OFF San Francisco OFF at LA DODGERS OFF Philadelphia OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -140 Minnesota +119 Milwaukee -113 at HOUSTON -106 at SEATTLE -161 Arizona +135

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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