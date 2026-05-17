Pep Biel, Kerwin Vargas spark Charlotte to 3-1 victory over Toronto

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pep Biel had a goal and an assist, Kerwin Vargas added two assists and Charlotte FC…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pep Biel had a goal and an assist, Kerwin Vargas added two assists and Charlotte FC beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Saturday night.

Charlotte rested U.S. national team defender Tim Ream for what the team said was “load management” and said the 38-year-old will be available next weekend. Ream returned May 9 after missing 4 1/2 games because of a groin injury.

Wilfried Zaha scored in the 19th minute — with assists from Vargas and Biel — to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead. It was the third goal this season for Zaha, and his 13th in 43 career appearances. Biel’s helper was his fifth.

Derrick Etienne Jr. took a pass from Jonathan Osorio three minutes later and scored for the second time to tie it 1-1. Etienne has 22 goals in 229 career matches. Osorio’s assist was his third, matching his total in each of the past two seasons.

Charlotte took a 2-1 lead in the 35th minute and carried it into halftime when Vargas’ third assist of the season set up defender David Schnegg’s first goal for the club. Schnegg’s only other goal came in 2024 with D..C. United.

Biel capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the 84th minute. His seventh goal came after Morrison Agyemang was fouled by Osorio. Biel has 39 goal contributions, including 20 netters, in his time with Charlotte, one off Karol Swiderski’s club record.

Kristijan Kahlina finished with three saves for Charlotte (5-6-3).

Luka Gavran stopped two shots for Toronto (3-5-5).

Toronto played on the road for the first time since March 8 and falls to 1-3-0 away from home after going 2-2-5 during a nine-match homestand.

Charlotte improves to 4-2-2 at home on the season. Charlotte leads the series with Toronto 5-3-1, including a 4-1-0 record at home.

Toronto’s only win in Charlotte came during it first trip to town in 2022 — a 2-0 victory.

Up next

Toronto: Visits the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Charlotte: Hosts the New England Revolution on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.