All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 29 15 .659 — New York 28 18 .609…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 29 15 .659 — New York 28 18 .609 2 Toronto 20 25 .444 9½ Baltimore 20 26 .435 10 Boston 19 26 .422 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 25 22 .532 — Chicago 23 22 .511 1 Detroit 20 26 .435 4½ Minnesota 20 26 .435 4½ Kansas City 19 27 .413 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 23 22 .511 — Seattle 22 25 .468 2 Texas 21 24 .467 2 Houston 19 28 .404 5 Los Angeles 16 30 .348 7½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 31 15 .674 — Philadelphia 23 23 .500 8 Washington 23 23 .500 8 Miami 21 25 .457 10 New York 19 26 .422 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 29 17 .630 — Milwaukee 26 17 .605 1½ St. Louis 27 18 .600 1½ Cincinnati 24 22 .522 5 Pittsburgh 24 22 .522 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 28 18 .609 — San Diego 27 18 .600 ½ Arizona 21 23 .477 6 San Francisco 19 27 .413 9 Colorado 18 28 .391 10

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 3, Baltimore 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2

Atlanta 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Houston 2, Texas 0

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 5

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4, 11 innings

Athletics 5, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

Washington 13, Baltimore 3

Miami 10, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 4

Boston 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 1

Houston 4, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 3

San Diego 7, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Francisco 6, Athletics 4

L.A. Dodgers 15, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Pérez 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 12:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Young 3-1) at Washington (Mikolas 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-4) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 2-3) at Cleveland (Williams 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodríguez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-4), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-4), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gasser 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 4-4) at Houston (Lambert 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 1-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 1-4) at Athletics (Springs 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

San Diego (Giolito 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 5-2), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 3, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2

Atlanta 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 11, Pittsburgh 9, 10 innings

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 9, Colorado 1

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4, 11 innings

Athletics 5, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

Colorado 4, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 13, Baltimore 3

Miami 10, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 4

Boston 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 3

San Diego 7, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Francisco 6, Athletics 4

L.A. Dodgers 15, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Pérez 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 12:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Young 3-1) at Washington (Mikolas 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-4) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-2), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 2-3) at Cleveland (Williams 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodríguez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-4), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gasser 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 1-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Soroka 5-2) at Colorado (Lorenzen 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 1-4) at Athletics (Springs 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

San Diego (Giolito 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 5-2), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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