All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|New York
|28
|18
|.609
|2
|Toronto
|20
|25
|.444
|9½
|Baltimore
|20
|26
|.435
|10
|Boston
|19
|26
|.422
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|25
|22
|.532
|—
|Chicago
|23
|22
|.511
|1
|Detroit
|20
|26
|.435
|4½
|Minnesota
|20
|26
|.435
|4½
|Kansas City
|19
|27
|.413
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|23
|22
|.511
|—
|Seattle
|22
|25
|.468
|2
|Texas
|21
|24
|.467
|2
|Houston
|19
|28
|.404
|5
|Los Angeles
|16
|30
|.348
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|Philadelphia
|23
|23
|.500
|8
|Washington
|23
|23
|.500
|8
|Miami
|21
|25
|.457
|10
|New York
|19
|26
|.422
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Milwaukee
|26
|17
|.605
|1½
|St. Louis
|27
|18
|.600
|1½
|Cincinnati
|24
|22
|.522
|5
|Pittsburgh
|24
|22
|.522
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|San Diego
|27
|18
|.600
|½
|Arizona
|21
|23
|.477
|6
|San Francisco
|19
|27
|.413
|9
|Colorado
|18
|28
|.391
|10
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 3, Baltimore 2
Detroit 3, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2
Atlanta 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6
N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Houston 2, Texas 0
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 5
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4, 11 innings
Athletics 5, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 0
San Diego 2, Seattle 0
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2
Washington 13, Baltimore 3
Miami 10, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 4
Boston 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 1
Houston 4, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 3
San Diego 7, Seattle 4
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
San Francisco 6, Athletics 4
L.A. Dodgers 15, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Pérez 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 12:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Young 3-1) at Washington (Mikolas 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-4) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 2-3) at Cleveland (Williams 5-3), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodríguez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-3), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-4), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-4), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gasser 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 4-4) at Houston (Lambert 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kolek 1-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 1-4) at Athletics (Springs 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
San Diego (Giolito 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 5-2), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 3, Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2
Atlanta 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Philadelphia 11, Pittsburgh 9, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6
N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Arizona 9, Colorado 1
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4, 11 innings
Athletics 5, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 0
San Diego 2, Seattle 0
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2
Colorado 4, Arizona 2
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 13, Baltimore 3
Miami 10, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 4
Boston 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 3
San Diego 7, Seattle 4
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
San Francisco 6, Athletics 4
L.A. Dodgers 15, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Pérez 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 12:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Young 3-1) at Washington (Mikolas 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-4) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-2), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 2-3) at Cleveland (Williams 5-3), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodríguez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-3), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-4), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gasser 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kolek 1-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Soroka 5-2) at Colorado (Lorenzen 2-5), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 1-4) at Athletics (Springs 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
San Diego (Giolito 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 5-2), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.