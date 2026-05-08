Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk flies with the Thunderbirds in an F-16 ahead of Fort Lauderdale show

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk’s daughter, born just a few weeks ago, probably had her afternoon nap interrupted…

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk’s daughter, born just a few weeks ago, probably had her afternoon nap interrupted on Friday.

See, there was some noise over the house. The walls probably shook a bit, too.

That’s what happens when an F-16 flies over the family home, repeatedly — and Tkachuk didn’t mind whatsoever.

The star forward for the Florida Panthers was a civilian passenger with the Air Force’s air demonstration squadron Friday, getting to ride in the back seat of a Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcon ahead of this weekend’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show. Tkachuk was part of a practice flight with Lt. Col. Tyler “Wrath” Keener, even getting his name on the side of the jet.

“A truly unbelievable experience,” Tkachuk said.

He’s had a bunch of those in the last couple of years — like the 2024 Stanley Cup, the 2025 Stanley Cup and an Olympic gold medal from the Milan Cortina Games earlier this year, along with getting married and becoming a father. Keener asked Tkachuk if he wanted to fly over his home; Tkachuk didn’t hesitate to say yes.

Sorry, Millie. Your nap can wait.

“We went over the house a bunch,” Tkachuk said. “And I know it’s loud because I think they were practicing a few days ago and I could hear it clearly. They were shaking the house. So, I don’t know, hopefully one day she thinks I’m pretty cool.”

The Thunderbirds didn’t take it easy on Tkachuk. He was upside down at times, felt more speed and power than he thought were possible, and Keener even let him take the controls — briefly — for some spins.

He didn’t get sick in the air, and he didn’t black out, either.

“Almost,” he acknowledged.

The Panthers have deep ties to the military. Owner Vincent Viola is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the team pays tribute to a veteran at every home game.

That was one of the reasons why making Tkachuk a Thunderbird for a day made sense.

“He had the best seat in the house,” Keener said. “And he knew it the whole time.”

The Panthers brought the Thunderbirds a commemorative jersey; Tkachuk brought his Olympic gold medal for them to see and pose with. When the flight was over, the Thunderbirds presented him with a photo of them flying past Mount Rushmore — and a pin commemorating that he withstood more than 9 G’s of force during the trip through the South Florida sky on Friday.

“On the way out there, we were talking about a lot of the shared tendencies and behaviors that we have between teams,” Keener said. “They play 82 regular-season games. We fly over 60-plus shows per year. We were talking about how to get ready for a day, how to be cohesive as a team, all the important traits of teamwork and getting better every day.”

Later this month, Tkachuk will try to become the first American in hockey’s Triple Gold Club. After the Stanley Cups and Olympic gold, he will play at the world championships — and is slated to be the only member of the Olympic team to play at worlds.

He said having another chance to wear “USA” on his chest was a blessing.

“If I’m not the most, I’m right up there for the most patriotic guy,” Tkachuk said. “I love this country. It’s the best country in the world. It’s all thanks to everybody that works behind the scenes here and that gives us the freedom to enjoy the best place in the world.”

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