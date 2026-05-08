Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for 76ers vs. Knicks + NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use Underdog promo code WTOP to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the matchup between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. By simply signing up and playing just $5, new players will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to use on the daily fantasy sports platform. Click here to start signing up.

This new-user-only promotion is the perfect way to start building your bankroll, as the bonus entries can be applied to the upcoming 76ers and Knicks showdown or used on any other NBA game on the schedule this week. Underdog also offers options in the NHL, MLB and other sports.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 in Bonus Entries

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.

Unlocking the latest Underdog welcome offer is a straightforward process designed to boost your daily fantasy bankroll right out of the gate. When you register for an account using the code WTOP, you only need to play $5 on your first entry to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. These bonus funds are credited directly to your account, giving you immediate flexibility to build an entry for the upcoming playoff showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, or to dive into the platform’s other options

Please note that to qualify for this promotion, you must be a first-time player on the platform. This offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Always be sure to verify your local jurisdiction’s specific age and eligibility rules before signing up and placing your initial $5 entry.

Friday Night NBA Player Projections

If you are looking to take advantage of player projections for the upcoming slate, targeting the highest-projected scorers is a logical starting point. Here are five players with the highest point over/under lines on the board:

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers) – Over 26.5 / Under 26.5

(New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers) – Over 26.5 / Under 26.5 Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks) – Over 26.5 / Under 26.5

(Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks) – Over 26.5 / Under 26.5 Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves) – Over 26.5 / Under 26.5

(San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves) – Over 26.5 / Under 26.5 Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks) – Over 24.5 / Under 24.5

(Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks) – Over 24.5 / Under 24.5 Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs) – Over 22.5 / Under 22.5

When deciding how to play these top-tier options, the defensive matchups reveal a fascinating contrast. Jalen Brunson draws a favorable environment against a Philadelphia 76ers squad allowing 110.1 points per game and yielding a 116.6 defensive rating per NBA.com. Conversely, his counterparts Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey face a daunting task. The New York Knicks boast one of the stingiest defenses in the league, holding opponents to just 100.2 points per game alongside an elite 103.8 defensive rating.

In this clash, Victor Wembanyama targets a Minnesota defense giving up 110.0 points per contest. On the other side of the floor, Anthony Edwards will be tested by a San Antonio Spurs unit that has been exceptionally tough this season. The Spurs are surrendering a mere 99.9 points per game and are anchoring the matchup with an impressive 100.6 defensive rating. You will need to account for this stingy coverage if you plan to take the over on Edwards.

How to Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Activating this exclusive Underdog welcome offer is a quick and simple process. To ensure you receive your bonus entries, make sure promo code WTOP is applied when signing up. Follow these easy steps to get started:

Create and Register an Account: Sign up for a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. You must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to be eligible. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is registered, deposit at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Play Your First Entry: Place a $5 entry on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, or build an entry using the available college basketball, NHL, or MLB markets, to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When building your entry on Underdog, you have two primary options to choose from: