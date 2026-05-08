Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 DFS Bonus for 76ers-Knicks, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can use Betr promo code WTOP to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the upcoming Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks game. By signing up, eligible new users can take advantage of two $100 no-sweat entries; if either loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (max $200 total). Click here to start signing up.

This introductory daily fantasy sports bonus is strictly for new users only and can be seamlessly applied to this highly anticipated playoff matchup, or utilized on any other NBA game happening this week. Apply this Betr promo to the NBA doubleheader on Friday — Sixers-Knicks and Timberwolves-Spurs.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Delivers $200 in Bonuses

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 8, 2026

The current Betr welcome offer allows new users to dive into the daily fantasy sports action with two no-sweat entries. If either of your qualifying entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. As an added bonus for signing up, new users will also receive a free pick to help kick-start their predictions.

This promotion arrives at the perfect time for the NBA games on Friday night, giving fans a safety net ahead of the clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for “new Betr customers.” To claim the $200 bonus and the free pick, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state.

Friday Night DFS Projections

If you are looking to utilize your no-sweat entries from the Betr promo code, player props offer an exciting way to build your entries. Below are the consensus over/under point totals for the biggest stars taking the court in the upcoming matchup:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Joel Embiid 26.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 Tyrese Maxey 24.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 20.5 OG Anunoby 17.5 Paul George 16.5 Mikal Bridges 14.5

When comparing these projections to the current season’s data, a few clear trends emerge. Jalen Brunson enters the contest leading the Knicks with a points over/under set at 26.5. Based on his season output, Brunson is averaging 27.4 points per game on 48.5% shooting from the floor. Because his average sits nearly a full point higher than his projection, the statistics suggest taking the over could be a smart target for your entry.

On the Philadelphia side, Joel Embiid shares the highest point projection at 26.5. However, Embiid is currently averaging 25.2 points per game. Because his playoff average trails his projected total, the numbers lean slightly toward the under.

Another strong candidate to hit the over is Tyrese Maxey. Maxey’s prop is set at a consensus 24.5 points, but he has been highly productive, logging 25.2 points per game for the 76ers. Rounding out the heavy hitters, Karl-Anthony Towns carries a 20.5-point over/under. The Knicks’ center is averaging 18.6 points per game this season, making the under a statistically sound approach for his matchup.

How to Get Started With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your bonus ahead of the game:

Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure that promo code WTOP is applied. This step is required to successfully unlock the promotion. Claim Your Bonus: Completing your registration with the promo code will trigger the $200 in total bonus value, which is distributed as two separate $100 max tokens. Place Your Entries: Use your tokens to submit your DFS picks. With the no-sweat guarantee, if either of your qualifying entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (up to a maximum of $200 total).

With your account fully registered and your safety-net entries secured, you are all set to enjoy the NBA postseason!