Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Knicks-Sixers, NBA, MLB Games

Creating a new account with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 gives you an easy route to $200 in bonus bets. You can place a $10 wager on any game, such as Knicks vs. Sixers tonight, to get your bonus guaranteed. Click here to sign up.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP: $200 Betting Bonus
If you are analyzing the board for the Knicks vs. 76ers clash, understanding the exact parameters of your sportsbook offers is critical. Review the current bet365 welcome offer data below.
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois)
|Bet $10, Get $200
|New bet365 User Offer (Illinois)
|Bet $10, Get $150
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Information Confirmed On
|May 8th, 2026
Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 In Bonus Bets
The mechanics of this offer are straightforward and built for utility. By placing a qualifying cash wager of just $10, you are guaranteed to receive $200 in bonus bets (or $150 in Illinois), effectively removing the variance from your initial play. Additionally, users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey receive 50 casino spins alongside the standard sportsbook bonus.
To ensure your wager officially triggers the promotion, it must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet a minimum odds threshold of -500. Translating this into practical terms: a moderately favored selection at -450 is perfectly fine, but an overwhelmingly heavy favorite at -800 would be excluded. Once your bonus bets hit your account balance, they carry a seven-day expiration window, giving you a full week to deploy them across upcoming games.
NBA Odds Tonight at bet365
|Matchup
|Spread
|Total (O/U)
|Moneyline
|New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers
|PHI -1.5 / NYK +1.5
|214.5
|PHI -120 / NYK +100
|San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves
|SAS -4.5 / MIN +4.5
|216.5
|SAS -205 / MIN +170
Tonight’s schedule yields two distinct narratives. The headline matchup sees the Knicks hitting the road to face the 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Despite Philadelphia being favored by 1.5 points at home, New York brings significant underlying firepower. The Knicks boast a strong 6.4 Net Rating for the regular season, supported by a blistering 119 points per game this postseason and an impressive 120.6 Team Offensive Rating. Conversely, Philadelphia has a -0.1 Net Rating while averaging just 102.9 points per contest. Be sure to account for a murky injury report: Sixers star Joel Embiid is questionable with an ankle injury, while the Knicks have OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Josh Hart (thumb) carrying questionable tags. Mitchell Robinson missed Game 2 with an illness, too, and his status is important for New York on the glass and on the defensive side.
Out West, the San Antonio Spurs visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. The data clearly supports the oddsmakers’ decision to lay 4.5 points with the road team. San Antonio’s success is anchored by a smothering defense, evidenced by a stifling 98.7 Defensive Rating in these playoffs. The Timberwolves, carrying a 3.1 Net Rating, face a steep uphill battle.
Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games
Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood can also apply their qualifying wagers to tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate. We have two matchups to consider tonight:
- Montreal Canadiens @ Buffalo Sabres
- Vegas Golden Knights @ Anaheim Ducks
Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
If you are ready to secure your bonus bets, the acquisition process is highly efficient. Follow these chronological steps to activate your offer:
- Register a New Account: Click here and initiate the registration process. You must create your account by submitting standard identity-verification data, including your full legal name, date of birth, and residential address.
- Enter the Bonus Code: While completing your registration form, ensure you input the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted to attach the promotion to your profile.
- Make a Deposit: Once the system verifies your identity, navigate to the cashier section and execute a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any of bet365’s secure payment methods.
- Claim the Offer: Open your account menu or the dedicated promotions tab within the application to officially claim the welcome bonus.
- Place Your Qualifying Bet: Finally, place a qualifying cash wager of $10 or more on the Knicks vs. 76ers game—or any other eligible market. Upon the settlement of this wager, your bonus bets will automatically be credited to your balance.