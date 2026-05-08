Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Knicks-Sixers, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new account with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 gives you an easy route to $200 in bonus bets. You can place a $10 wager on any game, such as Knicks vs. Sixers tonight, to get your bonus guaranteed. Click here to sign up.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP: $200 Betting Bonus

If you are analyzing the board for the Knicks vs. 76ers clash, understanding the exact parameters of your sportsbook offers is critical. Review the current bet365 welcome offer data below.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 New bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed On May 8th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 In Bonus Bets

The mechanics of this offer are straightforward and built for utility. By placing a qualifying cash wager of just $10, you are guaranteed to receive $200 in bonus bets (or $150 in Illinois), effectively removing the variance from your initial play. Additionally, users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey receive 50 casino spins alongside the standard sportsbook bonus.

To ensure your wager officially triggers the promotion, it must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet a minimum odds threshold of -500. Translating this into practical terms: a moderately favored selection at -450 is perfectly fine, but an overwhelmingly heavy favorite at -800 would be excluded. Once your bonus bets hit your account balance, they carry a seven-day expiration window, giving you a full week to deploy them across upcoming games.

NBA Odds Tonight at bet365

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers PHI -1.5 / NYK +1.5 214.5 PHI -120 / NYK +100 San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves SAS -4.5 / MIN +4.5 216.5 SAS -205 / MIN +170

Tonight’s schedule yields two distinct narratives. The headline matchup sees the Knicks hitting the road to face the 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Despite Philadelphia being favored by 1.5 points at home, New York brings significant underlying firepower. The Knicks boast a strong 6.4 Net Rating for the regular season, supported by a blistering 119 points per game this postseason and an impressive 120.6 Team Offensive Rating. Conversely, Philadelphia has a -0.1 Net Rating while averaging just 102.9 points per contest. Be sure to account for a murky injury report: Sixers star Joel Embiid is questionable with an ankle injury, while the Knicks have OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Josh Hart (thumb) carrying questionable tags. Mitchell Robinson missed Game 2 with an illness, too, and his status is important for New York on the glass and on the defensive side.

Out West, the San Antonio Spurs visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. The data clearly supports the oddsmakers’ decision to lay 4.5 points with the road team. San Antonio’s success is anchored by a smothering defense, evidenced by a stifling 98.7 Defensive Rating in these playoffs. The Timberwolves, carrying a 3.1 Net Rating, face a steep uphill battle.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood can also apply their qualifying wagers to tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate. We have two matchups to consider tonight:

Montreal Canadiens @ Buffalo Sabres

Vegas Golden Knights @ Anaheim Ducks

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

If you are ready to secure your bonus bets, the acquisition process is highly efficient. Follow these chronological steps to activate your offer: