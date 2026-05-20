Padres and Dodgers meet, winner secures 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (29-19, second in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (29-19, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (5-1, 2.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -177, Padres +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego is 29-19 overall and 14-11 in home games. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.93.

Los Angeles has gone 15-9 in road games and 30-19 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .429 slugging percentage to rank third in MLB.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets leads the Padres with nine home runs while slugging .538. Miguel Andujar is 11 for 39 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ohtani has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 RBIs while hitting .272 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 13 for 37 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .203 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Dreyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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