Diamondbacks host the Giants on 4-game home win streak

San Francisco Giants (20-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-23, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday,…

San Francisco Giants (20-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-23, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Mahle (1-5, 5.59 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-3, 5.91 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -126, Giants +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they play the San Francisco Giants.

Arizona is 14-9 at home and 24-23 overall. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .403.

San Francisco has a 20-29 record overall and a 10-17 record in road games. The Giants have gone 7-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 11 doubles, six triples and seven home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ildemaro Vargas is 13 for 43 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Giants with a .320 batting average, and has nine doubles, two triples, two home runs, 13 walks and 17 RBIs. Willy Adames is 16 for 40 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Giants: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.29 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: day-to-day (back), Robbie Ray: day-to-day (leg), Willy Adames: day-to-day (hand), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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