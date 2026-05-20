Cubs bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (28-18, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-20, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (28-18, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-20, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Kyle Harrison (4-1, 2.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Cubs: Edward Cabrera (3-1, 4.06 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -119, Brewers -101; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers after losing four games in a row.

Chicago has a 29-20 record overall and an 18-7 record at home. The Cubs have a 10-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee has a 13-9 record on the road and a 28-18 record overall. The Brewers have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .335.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with a .273 batting average, and has four doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBIs. Alex Bregman is 12 for 43 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 10 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Brewers. Jake Bauers is 16 for 37 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .192 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .260 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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