Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (33-16, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (22-27, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (33-16, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (22-27, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (6-3, 1.96 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Marlins: Janson Junk (2-4, 4.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -204, Marlins +168; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Miami is 22-27 overall and 15-13 in home games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Atlanta has a 17-8 record in road games and a 33-16 record overall. The Braves have the highest team batting average in MLB play at .263.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Braves are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has six home runs, 25 walks and 19 RBIs while hitting .319 for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 13 for 40 with three doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has eight doubles, eight home runs and 26 RBIs while hitting .271 for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 10 for 33 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Robby Snelling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Eli White: 7-Day IL (concussion), Drake Baldwin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (finger), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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