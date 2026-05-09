Truist Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,583; Par: 71 Third Round Alex Fitzpatrick 67-68-64—199 -14…

Saturday

At Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,583; Par: 71

Third Round

Alex Fitzpatrick 67-68-64—199 -14 Kristoffer Reitan 66-70-64—200 -13 Cameron Young 68-70-63—201 -12 Nicolai Hojgaard 66-70-67—203 -10 Sungjae Im 64-69-70—203 -10 Tommy Fleetwood 67-67-70—204 -9 J.J. Spaun 69-70-65—204 -9 Justin Thomas 67-68-69—204 -9 Kurt Kitayama 72-67-66—205 -8 Matthew McCarty 63-74-68—205 -8 Patrick Cantlay 72-68-66—206 -7 Rickie Fowler 74-63-69—206 -7 Jacob Bridgeman 69-70-68—207 -6 Harry Hall 66-72-69—207 -6 David Lipsky 67-69-71—207 -6 Nick Taylor 66-73-68—207 -6 Ludvig Aberg 69-69-70—208 -5 Lucas Glover 68-72-68—208 -5 Chris Gotterup 72-71-65—208 -5 Bud Cauley 72-72-65—209 -4 Corey Conners 67-72-70—209 -4 J.T. Poston 73-69-67—209 -4 Gary Woodland 71-70-68—209 -4 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 71-69-69—209 -4 Nicolas Echavarria 73-67-70—210 -3 Harris English 68-69-73—210 -3 Tony Finau 67-72-71—210 -3 Jordan Spieth 71-71-68—210 -3 Ricky Castillo 68-74-69—211 -2 Ryo Hisatsune 73-70-68—211 -2 Viktor Hovland 69-73-69—211 -2 Alex Noren 71-72-68—211 -2 Andrew Novak 73-71-67—211 -2 Andrew Putnam 71-72-68—211 -2 Adam Scott 76-69-66—211 -2 Matt Wallace 71-71-69—211 -2 Akshay Bhatia 68-70-74—212 -1 Chandler Blanchet 73-69-70—212 -1 Keegan Bradley 69-69-74—212 -1 Brian Harman 74-69-69—212 -1 Rory McIlroy 70-67-75—212 -1 Taylor Pendrith 71-71-70—212 -1 Alex Smalley 75-69-68—212 -1 Sepp Straka 66-73-73—212 -1 Daniel Berger 71-74-68—213 E Matt Fitzpatrick 74-70-69—213 E Michael Kim 69-72-72—213 E Min Woo Lee 72-69-72—213 E Robert MacIntyre 74-70-69—213 E Patrick Rodgers 69-71-73—213 E Justin Rose 71-70-72—213 E Austin Smotherman 73-69-71—213 E Jhonattan Vegas 68-76-69—213 E Pierceson Coody 73-70-71—214 +1 Si Woo Kim 70-73-71—214 +1 Xander Schauffele 69-73-72—214 +1 Brian Campbell 72-72-71—215 +2 Max Homa 73-70-72—215 +2 Maverick McNealy 75-69-71—215 +2 Webb Simpson 75-70-70—215 +2 Sahith Theegala 72-71-72—215 +2 Jason Day 75-69-72—216 +3 Denny McCarthy 72-75-69—216 +3 Aldrich Potgieter 74-73-69—216 +3 Ben Griffin 69-73-75—217 +4 Sam Burns 74-69-75—218 +5 Ryan Fox 73-76-69—218 +5 Ryan Gerard 71-72-76—219 +6 Tom Hoge 70-73-76—219 +6 Mackenzie Hughes 71-75-73—219 +6 Hideki Matsuyama 72-75-72—219 +6 Sam Stevens 74-75-70—219 +6

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