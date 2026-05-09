Truist Championship Par Scores

Saturday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,583; Par: 71
Third Round
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|67-68-64—199
|-14
|Kristoffer Reitan
|66-70-64—200
|-13
|Cameron Young
|68-70-63—201
|-12
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|66-70-67—203
|-10
|Sungjae Im
|64-69-70—203
|-10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|67-67-70—204
|-9
|J.J. Spaun
|69-70-65—204
|-9
|Justin Thomas
|67-68-69—204
|-9
|Kurt Kitayama
|72-67-66—205
|-8
|Matthew McCarty
|63-74-68—205
|-8
|Patrick Cantlay
|72-68-66—206
|-7
|Rickie Fowler
|74-63-69—206
|-7
|Jacob Bridgeman
|69-70-68—207
|-6
|Harry Hall
|66-72-69—207
|-6
|David Lipsky
|67-69-71—207
|-6
|Nick Taylor
|66-73-68—207
|-6
|Ludvig Aberg
|69-69-70—208
|-5
|Lucas Glover
|68-72-68—208
|-5
|Chris Gotterup
|72-71-65—208
|-5
|Bud Cauley
|72-72-65—209
|-4
|Corey Conners
|67-72-70—209
|-4
|J.T. Poston
|73-69-67—209
|-4
|Gary Woodland
|71-70-68—209
|-4
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|71-69-69—209
|-4
|Nicolas Echavarria
|73-67-70—210
|-3
|Harris English
|68-69-73—210
|-3
|Tony Finau
|67-72-71—210
|-3
|Jordan Spieth
|71-71-68—210
|-3
|Ricky Castillo
|68-74-69—211
|-2
|Ryo Hisatsune
|73-70-68—211
|-2
|Viktor Hovland
|69-73-69—211
|-2
|Alex Noren
|71-72-68—211
|-2
|Andrew Novak
|73-71-67—211
|-2
|Andrew Putnam
|71-72-68—211
|-2
|Adam Scott
|76-69-66—211
|-2
|Matt Wallace
|71-71-69—211
|-2
|Akshay Bhatia
|68-70-74—212
|-1
|Chandler Blanchet
|73-69-70—212
|-1
|Keegan Bradley
|69-69-74—212
|-1
|Brian Harman
|74-69-69—212
|-1
|Rory McIlroy
|70-67-75—212
|-1
|Taylor Pendrith
|71-71-70—212
|-1
|Alex Smalley
|75-69-68—212
|-1
|Sepp Straka
|66-73-73—212
|-1
|Daniel Berger
|71-74-68—213
|E
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|74-70-69—213
|E
|Michael Kim
|69-72-72—213
|E
|Min Woo Lee
|72-69-72—213
|E
|Robert MacIntyre
|74-70-69—213
|E
|Patrick Rodgers
|69-71-73—213
|E
|Justin Rose
|71-70-72—213
|E
|Austin Smotherman
|73-69-71—213
|E
|Jhonattan Vegas
|68-76-69—213
|E
|Pierceson Coody
|73-70-71—214
|+1
|Si Woo Kim
|70-73-71—214
|+1
|Xander Schauffele
|69-73-72—214
|+1
|Brian Campbell
|72-72-71—215
|+2
|Max Homa
|73-70-72—215
|+2
|Maverick McNealy
|75-69-71—215
|+2
|Webb Simpson
|75-70-70—215
|+2
|Sahith Theegala
|72-71-72—215
|+2
|Jason Day
|75-69-72—216
|+3
|Denny McCarthy
|72-75-69—216
|+3
|Aldrich Potgieter
|74-73-69—216
|+3
|Ben Griffin
|69-73-75—217
|+4
|Sam Burns
|74-69-75—218
|+5
|Ryan Fox
|73-76-69—218
|+5
|Ryan Gerard
|71-72-76—219
|+6
|Tom Hoge
|70-73-76—219
|+6
|Mackenzie Hughes
|71-75-73—219
|+6
|Hideki Matsuyama
|72-75-72—219
|+6
|Sam Stevens
|74-75-70—219
|+6
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