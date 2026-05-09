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Truist Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

May 9, 2026, 7:24 PM

Saturday

At Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,583; Par: 71

Third Round

Alex Fitzpatrick 67-68-64—199 -14
Kristoffer Reitan 66-70-64—200 -13
Cameron Young 68-70-63—201 -12
Nicolai Hojgaard 66-70-67—203 -10
Sungjae Im 64-69-70—203 -10
Tommy Fleetwood 67-67-70—204 -9
J.J. Spaun 69-70-65—204 -9
Justin Thomas 67-68-69—204 -9
Kurt Kitayama 72-67-66—205 -8
Matthew McCarty 63-74-68—205 -8
Patrick Cantlay 72-68-66—206 -7
Rickie Fowler 74-63-69—206 -7
Jacob Bridgeman 69-70-68—207 -6
Harry Hall 66-72-69—207 -6
David Lipsky 67-69-71—207 -6
Nick Taylor 66-73-68—207 -6
Ludvig Aberg 69-69-70—208 -5
Lucas Glover 68-72-68—208 -5
Chris Gotterup 72-71-65—208 -5
Bud Cauley 72-72-65—209 -4
Corey Conners 67-72-70—209 -4
J.T. Poston 73-69-67—209 -4
Gary Woodland 71-70-68—209 -4
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 71-69-69—209 -4
Nicolas Echavarria 73-67-70—210 -3
Harris English 68-69-73—210 -3
Tony Finau 67-72-71—210 -3
Jordan Spieth 71-71-68—210 -3
Ricky Castillo 68-74-69—211 -2
Ryo Hisatsune 73-70-68—211 -2
Viktor Hovland 69-73-69—211 -2
Alex Noren 71-72-68—211 -2
Andrew Novak 73-71-67—211 -2
Andrew Putnam 71-72-68—211 -2
Adam Scott 76-69-66—211 -2
Matt Wallace 71-71-69—211 -2
Akshay Bhatia 68-70-74—212 -1
Chandler Blanchet 73-69-70—212 -1
Keegan Bradley 69-69-74—212 -1
Brian Harman 74-69-69—212 -1
Rory McIlroy 70-67-75—212 -1
Taylor Pendrith 71-71-70—212 -1
Alex Smalley 75-69-68—212 -1
Sepp Straka 66-73-73—212 -1
Daniel Berger 71-74-68—213 E
Matt Fitzpatrick 74-70-69—213 E
Michael Kim 69-72-72—213 E
Min Woo Lee 72-69-72—213 E
Robert MacIntyre 74-70-69—213 E
Patrick Rodgers 69-71-73—213 E
Justin Rose 71-70-72—213 E
Austin Smotherman 73-69-71—213 E
Jhonattan Vegas 68-76-69—213 E
Pierceson Coody 73-70-71—214 +1
Si Woo Kim 70-73-71—214 +1
Xander Schauffele 69-73-72—214 +1
Brian Campbell 72-72-71—215 +2
Max Homa 73-70-72—215 +2
Maverick McNealy 75-69-71—215 +2
Webb Simpson 75-70-70—215 +2
Sahith Theegala 72-71-72—215 +2
Jason Day 75-69-72—216 +3
Denny McCarthy 72-75-69—216 +3
Aldrich Potgieter 74-73-69—216 +3
Ben Griffin 69-73-75—217 +4
Sam Burns 74-69-75—218 +5
Ryan Fox 73-76-69—218 +5
Ryan Gerard 71-72-76—219 +6
Tom Hoge 70-73-76—219 +6
Mackenzie Hughes 71-75-73—219 +6
Hideki Matsuyama 72-75-72—219 +6
Sam Stevens 74-75-70—219 +6

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