Oklahoma City hosts Los Angeles to begin second round

Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma…

Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Thunder -16; over/under is 213.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Thunder host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers to open the Western Conference second round. Oklahoma City went 4-0 against Los Angeles during the regular season. The Thunder won the last regular season matchup 123-87 on Wednesday, April 8 led by 25 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Rui Hachimura scored 15 points for the Lakers.

The Thunder are 41-11 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 119.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Lakers are 33-19 in conference play. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference scoring 52.0 points per game in the paint led by LeBron James averaging 11.1.

The Thunder score 119.0 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 114.6 the Lakers allow. The Lakers score 8.4 more points per game (116.3) than the Thunder give up (107.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points and 6.6 assists for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Austin Reaves is averaging 23.3 points and 5.5 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 123.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 104.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Lakers: Luka Doncic: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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