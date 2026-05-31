Seattle faces Dallas, aims to end road slide

Seattle Storm (3-6, 0-1 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-3, 1-1 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT LINE:…

Seattle Storm (3-6, 0-1 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-3, 1-1 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wings -10.5; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm visits Dallas Wings looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

Dallas went 4-20 in Western Conference action and 6-16 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Wings averaged 81.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 88.0 last season.

Seattle went 23-21 overall last season while going 12-12 in Western Conference play. The Storm shot 45.0% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Alanna Smith: day to day (illness).

Storm: Dominique Malonga: out (concussion), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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