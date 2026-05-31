Seattle faces Dallas, aims to end road slide

Seattle Storm (3-6, 0-1 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-3, 1-1 Western Conference)
Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
LINE: Wings -10.5; over/under is 171.5
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm visits Dallas Wings looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.
Dallas went 4-20 in Western Conference action and 6-16 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Wings averaged 81.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 88.0 last season.
Seattle went 23-21 overall last season while going 12-12 in Western Conference play. The Storm shot 45.0% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Wings: Alanna Smith: day to day (illness).
Storm: Dominique Malonga: out (concussion), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.