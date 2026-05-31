Athletics hit 3 homers to beat Yankees 6-4 and snap a 4-game losing streak

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers and and Nick Kurtz each hit two-run homers to lead the Athletics to…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers and and Nick Kurtz each hit two-run homers to lead the Athletics to a 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night that snapped a four-game losing streak.

J.T. Ginn (3-3) allowed one unearned run in six innings to give the A’s their first win by a starting pitcher since May 15 as he silenced the streaking Yankees. New York had won five straight, outscoring the opposition by 30 runs.

Scott Barlow retired Jazz Chisholm with the bases loaded in the ninth for his second save after walking the first three batters he faced to force in three runs.

The A’s made sure the Yankees would have to play from behind in this game when Langeliers connected for a two-run shot off Ryan Weathers (2-3) in the first inning.

Tyler Soderstrom added a solo shot in the sixth and Kurtz hit his 10th homer of the season in the seventh to make it 5-1.

Weathers again got little run support and is winless in four straight starts despite striking out 10 batters in 6 2-3 innings. He has the third lowest run support of any qualified pitcher this season.

The Yankees got their only run off Ginn in the fourth when Jazz Chisholm stole second with Bellinger on third. The throw hit off second baseman Alika Williams’ glove for an error, allowing Bellinger to score.

There was a dispute over the ABS system in the fourth inning. Langeliers challenged a 2-0 pitch that he thought was low. The replay didn’t appear on the scoreboard but after a delay, home plate umpire Adam Beck announced it was a strike even though the replay on on MLB.com showed the pitch was 0.8 inches low. It ended up being mostly moot as Langeliers eventually drew a walk.

Up next

RHP Will Warren (6-1, 3.55 ERA) will start the series finale for the Yankees against LHP Jacob Lopez (4-2, 5.73).

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