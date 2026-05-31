Minnesota takes on Phoenix, seeks 5th straight road win

Minnesota Lynx (6-2, 2-0 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-7, 1-3 Western Conference) Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (6-2, 2-0 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-7, 1-3 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Lynx take on Phoenix Mercury.

Phoenix finished 15-7 at home and 13-11 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Mercury allowed opponents to score 80.1 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Minnesota went 20-4 in Western Conference action and 34-10 overall during the 2025-26 season. The Lynx averaged 86.1 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 28.8 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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