Ohtani dazzles with a hitless first inning, then crushes a leadoff homer for the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered leading off the bottom of the first inning after pitching a hitless opening…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered leading off the bottom of the first inning after pitching a hitless opening frame for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Ohtani’s 28th career leadoff home run and fourth this season came exactly a week after the two-way superstar went deep on the first pitch of the game before throwing five innings of three-hit ball against the Padres in San Diego on May 20.

His 424-foot shot to dead center came on a 1-1 pitch from countryman Tomoyuki Sugano of the Colorado Rockies. Two batters later, Freddie Freeman went deep, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

On Tuesday, Ohtani was hit by a pitch on his right hand and left the game early.

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