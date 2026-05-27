Nyara Sabally scores career-high 29 and the Tempo beat the Sky 111-104

CHICAGO (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored a career-high 29 points, Marina Mabrey had 24 points and seven assists, and the…

CHICAGO (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored a career-high 29 points, Marina Mabrey had 24 points and seven assists, and the Toronto Tempo beat the Chicago Sky 111-104 on Wednesday night.

Toronto had its lead trimmed to 98-96 with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter before going on an 8-2 run to regain control. Mabrey sank a step-back jumper to make it 101-96 and Sabally added a 3-pointer for an eight-point lead with 1:43 remaining.

Sabally was 11 of 14 from the floor, while Mabrey made 9 of her 13 shots to help Toronto shoot 56%. Sabally, Mabrey and Maria Conde each made three of the Tempo’s 12 3-pointers.

Brittney Sykes added 20 points, and rookie Kiki Rice had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Toronto (4-4). Conde finished with 12 points off the bench.

Rookie Sydney Taylor scored a season-high 27 points for Chicago (3-4). Skylar Diggins had 23 points and nine assists, and Natasha Cloud added 18 points and nine helpers.

Sabally scored 14 points in the first half, Sykes added 13 and Mabrey had 10 to help Toronto build a 55-48 lead by halftime. The Tempo shot 58% from the field and outrebounded the Sky 21-10 in the first half.

Then Toronto began the third on an 11-4 run to make it 66-52.

Up next

Toronto hosts Seattle on Saturday.

Chicago concludes a four-game homestand on Friday against Minnesota.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.