Soto homers again and Benge delivers in clutch as Mets hold off Reds 4-2 to stop 5-game slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto homered again, Carson Benge provided two clutch singles and the New York Mets pieced…

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto homered again, Carson Benge provided two clutch singles and the New York Mets pieced together a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds that snapped a five-game losing streak Wednesday night.

Eric Wagaman also went deep in his first start for the last-place Mets (23-33), who prevented a three-game sweep and avoided falling a season-worst 12 games under .500.

New York mustered only six runs during the skid and had scored two or fewer in each of its previous six games.

Nathaniel Lowe and Sal Stewart each had an RBI single for the Reds (29-26), who stranded a season-high 17 runners against six Mets pitchers. Rookie right-hander Jonah Tong (1-0) earned his third major league win after permitting just an unearned run over 3 2/3 innings in relief of opener Huascar Brazobán.

Brooks Raley and Luke Weaver each worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Devin Williams walked the bases loaded in the ninth before striking out Dane Myers and Blake Dunn for his eighth save.

Cincinnati had won three in a row and five of six.

Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott (4-3) allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits in six innings, dropping to 0-3 in five career outings against the Mets. He was 4-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his previous five starts overall.

Soto connected on a first-inning curveball for his 12th homer this season, second in two nights and sixth in his past seven games.

Wagaman, playing his second game for the Mets, added another solo shot in the second for his first hit with the team.

Benge had two-out RBI singles in the fifth and seventh — both after the rookie fell behind 0-2 in the count.

Mets first baseman/designated hitter Jorge Polanco (left Achilles bursitis) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton, going 1 for 2 with a leadoff single and a run as the DH against Portland.

Up next

Reds: Following an off day, RHP Chris Paddack (0-6, 6.86 ERA) starts Friday night at home against RHP Grant Holmes (3-2, 3.78) and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.

Mets: RHP Freddy Peralta (3-4, 3.52 ERA) pitches Friday night at home versus Marlins RHP Max Meyer (5-0, 2.52), who shut down the Mets on one hit over seven scoreless innings last Saturday in Miami.

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