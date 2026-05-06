OG Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for Sixers-Knicks, Wolves-Spurs Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the OG promo code offer to get in on one of the best prediction market welcome offers out there. All you have to do is complete some simple operational steps to get set up with $100 in bonuses before games like Sixers vs. Knicks start tonight. Click here to register.

OG is one of the newer prediction market platforms, so you can get in on this lucrative welcome offer as the app continues to gain traction in the industry. The app is powered by Crypto.com, and the simple steps allow you to get up to $100 in bonuses before the first game even tips off tonight.

First, Sixers vs. Knicks Game 2 will catch a lot of attention. The Knicks dominated in Game 1, so there will be a lot of eyes on the Sixers and their ability to bounce back tonight to see if this will be a competitive series. Later on, the Spurs look to bounce back in Game 2 after being upset by the Timberwolves in the first game, as Anthony Edwards made his shocking return from a knee injury. The Stanley Cup Playoffs also deliver two postseason contests to look into tonight with Game 1 of Canadiens vs. Sabres and Game 2 of Ducks vs. Golden Knights. These games, along with a full slate of MLB matchups, give you plenty of opportunities to put your bonuses to use. Sign up now to capitalize on this offer.

OG Promo Code: $100 Bonus Offer

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer $100 in bonuses Promo Confirmed May 6 Verified By WTOP

We mentioned that you just have to complete five simple steps to get your $100 in bonuses. Those are listed out for you below:

Confirm your email address: $5

Confirm your phone number: $10

Complete identify verification: $15 in bonuses

Make your first deposit ($10 minimum): $20 in bonuses

Make your first trade ($10 minimum): $50 in bonuses

As you can see, you will be able to lock in $100 in bonuses while only depositing $10 of real money into your account. This is a perfect welcome offer for those looking to attack the postseason action tonight and this week.

Markets For NBA Postseason Tonight

As we prepare for tonight’s postseason games, let’s take a look at some of the markets you can take advantage of:

Philadelphia 76ers: +7.5 (+100) / O 214.5 (-118) / +333

New York Knicks: -7.5 (-105) / U 214.5 (+112) / +133

Minnesota Timberwolves: +9.5 (+108) / O 215.5 (-109) / +400

San Antonio Spurs: -9.5 (-113) / U 215.5 (+104) / +125

You will be able to complete trades for any of these markets to put your welcome offer to use. With up to $100 in bonuses, new users have the opportunity to capitalize on all of the angles they are interested in for tonight’s games.

Set Up Account With OG Promo Code Welcome Offer

To get started with this offer, click here or on any of the other links we have provided on this page. Then, go through the sign-up steps. This will require that you input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. From there, you will have to make your initial deposit of at least $10 and make your first trade. Upon doing that, you will have the full $100 in bonuses to put to use.