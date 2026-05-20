Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Claim $50 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, new customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer using the Novig promo code WTOP50. By making a $5 purchase within the platform, users receive $50 in Novig coins, which can be used to make upcoming predictions. Click here to start signing up.

This generous bonus is the perfect way to get involved, as the offer applies to this upcoming NBA matchup, as well as any prediction markets across the NHL and MLB schedules this week. Novig is raising the stakes for first-time players during this busy week in sports.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

If you are a new user looking to make predictions on the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder matchup, this Novig promo code is the perfect entry point. Here is a quick overview of everything you need to know about the current sign-up offer:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 20, 2026

This special offer is strictly available for entirely new Novig users. By completing a simple $5 spend on the platform, you instantly unlock $50 in Novig coins. These bonus coins provide incredible flexibility, you can use them to back your predictions for this NBA postseason battle, or apply them toward other prediction markets on the upcoming sports schedule.

Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction Preview

If you are looking to put your Novig NBA promo to work, the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder presents some fascinating prediction angles.

Here is a look at the consensus prediction markets available for this game:

Team Point Spread Total Points (O/U) San Antonio Spurs +6.5 Over 216.5 Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 Under 216.5

When considering the best predictions for your promotional play, the data highlights a compelling clash of trends. The Thunder are heavy favorites for good reason: they boast a dominant 13-2 (.867) record at home against opponents with winning records over their last 15 games.

However, predicting the Spurs to cover the +6.5 spread might be the sharper play. San Antonio has been thriving in this exact scenario, winning their last four games outright as an underdog. Furthermore, the Spurs are 5-1 (.833) against the spread in their last six games against teams with a winning record. With San Antonio’s recent momentum as an underdog, backing the Spurs with the points is a prime way to utilize your Novig promo.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to get in on the action for the Spurs-Thunder showdown? Unlocking your welcome offer is a quick and simple process. Just follow these steps to claim your bonus:

Create Your Account: Begin the registration process by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, be sure to use promo code WTOP50 to attach the offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit to fund your newly created account. Make Your Prediction: Spend a minimum of $5 in the app on any eligible market, like the San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City matchup, to fully activate your promotion.

Once those steps are complete, you are all set to enjoy the game and put your Novig promo to work.